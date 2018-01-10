Man arrested in connection with murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy

10 January 2018

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.

The body of Mr Clancy, (45), who was originally from Moyross, was found by a young female relative, stabbed to death in his flat at Little O’Curry Street in the city last Sunday.

Gardaí arrested a man in Cork city around 8pm tonight on suspicion of carrying out the murder.

The suspect is aged in his mid 20s and is from Limerick, sources confirmed.

Gardaí were earlier today granted a further 48 hours in which to designate Mr Clancy’s flat a crime scene.

Investigators are utilising the services of an expert forensic scientist, in the hopes of finding DNA belonging to Mr Clancy’s killer.

The DNA expert, who is attached to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) — an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality — arrived at Mr Clancy’s flat yesterday.

The FSI officer is conducting a full sweep of the property as gardaí continue to conduct house to house enquiries in the local community.

Daniel Nedelcu, a neighbour of Mr Clancy’s, told reporters on Monday that he entered Mr Clancy’s flat unaware he had been killed, and said he saw what he believed to be blood on a floor and on walls inside the flat.

Mr Nedelcu, a Romanian national who has worked as an interpreter in Limerick, said he then left Mr Clancy’s flat after feeding the victim’s pet dog.

Superintendent Derek Smart, leading the murder probe, appealed for anyone who has information about the murder to contact gardaí at Henry Street (061-212400), or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).

Meanwhile, gardaí also revealed that a FSI scientist has uncovered DNA which gardai believe belongs to the killer of Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan.

The 78-year old’s body was found in her Thomondgate home on December 15th last, after an apparent break-in at the property.

Gardaí are now liaising with Interpol in an attempt to find a DNA match after the sample did not get a hit from the Irish DNA database, which is operated by FSI.

In 2016 alone, 9,000 profiles from persons were added to the database, which identified 428 hits, and assisted 625 cases in the same year.

There are close to 100 people working at FSI, including mainly trained scientists and analysts, supported by administration staff.

Originally known as the Forensic Science Laboratory, FSI was established in 1975 to provide a scientific service to the Criminal Justice System by analysing samples submitted from crime scenes and providing expert evidence in criminal trials.

