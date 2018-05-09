Man arrested following stabbing incident in Waterford

09 May 2018

A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in an incident in Waterford City in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It happened in the Bolton Street area at around 1.15am.

Gardaí were alerted to reports of two men fighting, one was believed to be armed with a knife.

A 35-year-old man received stab wounds to his arm in the altercation and was brought to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí gave chase and apprehended the suspect on William Street.

The 19-year-old man is being held at Waterford Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Share it:













Don't Miss