A man has been arrested over the disappearance of a woman in Co Sligo.

30-year-old Natalia Karaczyn has been missing from her home in Crozon Park since Sunday morning.

Gardaí are treating her disappearance as suspicious and are concerned for her safety.

Yesterday a 32-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody this morning at Ballymote Garda Station.

Natalia’s home has been sealed off and a forensic exam’s been carried out.

Digital Desk

