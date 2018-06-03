A man in his 30s, who was arrested in Wexford yesterday as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs, has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for presentation to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí from the Wexford District Drugs Unit carried out the operation in the Carne area of Co. Wexford at approximately 12 noon.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Wexford Garda Station.

-Garda Press Office

