A man has been subjected to an “inhuman” attack in front of a woman and young children in Co Antrim, police said.

Bats and pick-axe handles were used to target the victim during a burglary at a house in St John’s Place in Larne during the early hours of Monday.

Masked men had forced entry to the home.

A PSNI detective said: “This was a ferocious and inhuman attack in front of a woman and two young children who are left traumatised.

“The victim has sustained a number of injuries including a suspected broken leg and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.”

“We believe at this time that the men left the area in a vehicle following the attack.”

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives.”

PA

