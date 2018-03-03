A 27-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder over a fatal house fire in Fermanagh.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has also been charged with one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

A young child was among the four people killed in the blaze in Derrylin on Tuesday.

The whitewashed rural bungalow near the border with the Irish Republic was destroyed in the blaze and the roof collapsed, leaving a shell surrounded by farm buildings and machinery.

The victims only moved to the area recently, a local priest said, and were members of one family.

They had previously lived in the Republic of Ireland and were originally from England.

Post-mortem examinations will take place to positively identify the victims.

