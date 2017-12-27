Man charged after Irish father-of-two dies in Australia

27 December 2017

An Irish man has died after an alleged fight with a fisherman in Australia.

The victim has been named locally as Charles John McCarthy, who is a father-of-two from Cork, who had been living in Perth, Western Australia for a number of years.

Mr McCarthy, originally from Aghada in East Cork, was walking with his wife Nicole and a friend on Riverside Road in East Freemantle, Perth, in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, when they stopped to speak to two anglers.

A row broke out with one of them during which Mr McCarthy fell to the ground after being allegedly struck on the head with an object.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition after his wife raised the alarm, but he later died.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Freemantle who has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm after appearing in court on Christmas Eve.

Members of his family flew over from Ireland over Christmas to be by his side in hospital when he died.

He is survived by his wife Nicole and children Ciara (5) and two-year-old Niall, his parents Charlie and Margaret and his siblings in Cork.

The official Twitter account of Aghada Parish has paid tribute to Mr McCarthy.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie McCarthy of Upper Aghada who lived in Perth with his young family. Let us keep his family in Perth and here at home in Aghada in our prayers. Picture is of Charlie’s family from Facebook via the Irish Times pic.twitter.com/1XRcDBQLye — Aghada Parish (@AghadaParish) December 26, 2017

IMAGE: Google Maps

Don't Miss