Man charged in connection with death of Natalia Karaczyn

02 May 2018

Gardai in Sligo investigating the death of Natalia Karaczyn have charged a 32-year-old male.

He will appear before Sligo District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Ms Karaczyn’s body was discovered on the outskirts of the town yesterday morning.

The mother of three was originally from Poland but had been living in Sligo for a number of years.

She was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning close to her home in Crozon.

Gardaí say the cause of her death is not being revealed.

Her death has sent shockwaves across the county – particularly in the tight knit Polish community.

– Digital Desk

