Man charged in connection with murder of Joanne Lee

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee.

The man in his earliy 40s was arrested on Friday and was detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He will appear before a special sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

The body of 38-year-old Joanne Lee body was discovered in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15th.

She had been reported missing in the days prior to the discovery.

– Digital Desk

