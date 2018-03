A man is in a critical condition following a serious road traffic collision in Carlow yesterday.

The incident happened at 3.15p.m. on the Dr. Cullen Road.

An artic lorry was travelling on the road and was in collision with a pedestrian.

The 41 year-old pedestrian was transferred to Beaumont Hospital last night and it’s understood he has since been transferred back to St. Luke’s, Kilkenny for treatment.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the incident.

