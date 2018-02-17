Man in critical condition following serious assault

17 February 2018

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a serious assault on Maiden Street, Newcastle West this evening.

A 21 year old man has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is in critical condition following the incident which happened around 5pm.

The scene is currently being preserved and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, at Newcastle West Garda Station.

Digital Desk

