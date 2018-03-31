A man has been detained by Gardaí after a significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized at Dublin Port this morning.

Drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and ketamine with an estimated value in excess of €2.5m were recovered after a truck was stopped and searched.

The operation was carried out by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through Dublin Port.

A 55-year-old non-national man was arrested as part of the operation by gardaí and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street garda station.

Gardaí say their investigations are continuing.

