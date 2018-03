Man dies after falling from hotel roof

12 March 2018

A man in his 50s has died after falling from a roof in Monaghan.

The incident happened this morning at a hotel in the county, where gardaí have said the man fell from the roof.

They have described it as a workplace accident.

The man’s body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the incident.

Share it:













Don't Miss