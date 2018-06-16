Man dies after road traffic collision in Co. Kilkenny

16 June 2018

A man has died after a road traffic collision in Kilkenny.

The incident happened occurred on the main Thomastown to Inistioge Road at Dangan at 8.10pm last night.

The 73-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, collided with a ditch receiveing serious injuries.

He was removed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he died in the early hours of this morning.

The scene of the collision has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056- 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Share it:













Don't Miss