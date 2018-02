A man in his 50s has died in a crash in Co. Louth.

His car left the road and struck a tree at Townparks in Ardee at around 5.30pm yesterday.

There was no other vehicle involved and the man was alone in the car at the time of the crash.

The road at the scene has now re-opened following an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

– Digital Desk

