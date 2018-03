A 91-year-old man has died on a farm in North Kilkenny in an incident involving livestock.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched separate investigations into the incident which happened on a farm at Sevensisters in Johnstown.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 9.10pm last night.

It’s understood the farmer, who is well known locally, was tending to a newborn calf when a cow attacked him.

