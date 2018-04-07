Man dies in single vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary

07 April 2018

Gardai in Co. Tipperary are currently investigating a fatal single vehicle car collision that occured last night, 6th April 2018.

The driver, aged 51, was fatally injured when his car hit a fence at Ardmayle in Cashel at approximately 23:30 pm.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The road is currently closed for an examination which will be conducted by the Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on 052-744630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

