Man dies in New Year’s Eve stabbing

01 January 2018

A man has been stabbed to death in Co. Cavan.

The stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm last night.

A 40-year-old man is said to have received “serious stab wounds” and was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning.

A post mortem examination is due to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

No arrests have been made and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealling for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

