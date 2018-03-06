Man dies in Waterford after gas leak

06 March 2018

A man has died following a gas leak at a house in Waterford.

The incident occurred this evening at around 6pm at Connolly Place in the city.

The man is believed to be in his 70s and was discovered when friends called to his home this evening.

At this stage, it is suspected that the man may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Other houses in the area were checked, but no other residents were evacuated.

In a statement this evening, Gas Networks Ireland said “At 6.20pm this evening, Gas Networks Ireland was asked by Waterford Fire Service to attend an incident at Connolly Place in Waterford. While the cause of the incident is unknown, we can confirm it is not related to natural gas.”

The area has been cordoned off for a full examination tomorrow.

Our correspondent Damien Tiernan reports on the death of a man after a suspected gas leak in Waterford city pic.twitter.com/2U7k2c30sE — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 6, 2018

