In the UK, a man dressed as a penguin has been attacked on a train after being asked if he supported Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old and his father suffered cuts and bruises to their faces and bodies as they travelled on a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident started at around 11.50pm on December 20 when the man wearing a fancy dress costume was waiting outside a toilet on the train.

Handout CCTV images issued by British Transport Police of three men police would like to speak to after a man dressed as a penguin was been attacked on a train after being asked if he supported Tottenham Hotspur

One of a group of six men sitting nearby asked him if he supported Tottenham.

After using the toilet, the men blocked his route back to his seat and became aggressive.

When his father, 56, tried to pull him away, the group began punching and kicking the pair.

The disorder spilled out onto the platform at Chelmsford station.

A member of the public who intervened was also attacked and suffered a black eye.

