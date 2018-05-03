A 32-year-old man is due in court this morning in connection with the death of Natalia Karaczyn.

He was charged last night charged in connection with her death and is due to appear before Sligo District Court this morning.

Ms Karaczyn’s body was discovered yesterday in the Holywell area of Sligo town, just two days after she was reported missing.

The mother of three had been missing from her home at Crozon Park since early on Sunday morning.

Originally from Poland, the 30-year-old been living in the town for a number of years.

Gardaí say the cause of her death is not being revealed.

