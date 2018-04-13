Man arrested following death of man at Rosslare Europort

13 April 2018

A man in his 50s has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a man at Rosslare Europort this evening.

The man who died was also in his 50s and was found shortly after 6.30pm.

Gardai believe the man was assaulted near his lorry in the port.

RTE is reporting that the man who died is understood to be a truck driver from Eastern Europe.

The arrested man is believed to be Irish and he was arrested this evening near New Ross.

Gardaí have sealed off an area at the scene of the incident, and an investigation is underway.

