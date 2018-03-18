Gardaí in Cork city are investigating the death of a man, believed to be homeless, whose body was found in the early hours of this morning, writes Joe Leogue.

The man, who was aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene where he was found on Wandesford Quay, off Washington Street.

While the deceased has yet to be named by gardaí, and it is not yet clear if the man was homeless, it is understood that he was sleeping rough at the doorway in which he was found.

His body was taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem was due to take place.

Although investigations are ongoing, it is understood that the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious by gardaí at present.

