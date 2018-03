A Mayo man has been found guilty of the murder of his baby son.

The incident occurred almost five years ago.

40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis was accused of murdering six-month-old Joshua by placing a wad of tissue in his mouth in June 2013.

He had pleaded not guilty and said what happened was an accident.

The jurors returned a guilty verdict after over seven hours of deliberations.

Share it:













Don't Miss