Man in hospital after being stabbed in the head in Waterford

05 February 2018

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Waterford.

The man in his 30s sustained stab wounds to the back of his head on John Street at around 4pm this afternoon.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where he is being treated for his injuries which are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and Gardaí are continuing their investigations.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact them.

