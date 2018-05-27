A man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital following an assault in Dungarvan in County Waterford last night.

The incident happened on Davitts Quay at around 2am.

The man, who is in his 30s, sustained head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

He was later transferred to Cork where his condition is described as critical.

A man in his 20s was arrested following the incident.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600.

