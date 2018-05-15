By Patrick Flynn

An elderly man has died following a workplace accident in Co Clare.

Two separate investigations have been launched into the incident which happened at Magherabaun Cross near Feakle.

The man in his 70s is understood to have been found seriously injured in a shed near his home at around 2am.

It is believed a family member made the discovery and raised the alarm.

Two units of the fire brigade and an ambulance from Scarriff responded to the incident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

An investigator from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) visited the scene this morning while Gardaí will conduct their own probe and prepare a file for the county coroner.

The man is understood to have been well known in East Clare and ran his own building business. It is believed he was working with machinery at the time of the tragedy.

