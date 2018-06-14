A man in his late 70s has died after a serious single vehicle collision in Cork this morning.

A car struck a gate post and the female driver (late 70s) was removed to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. The male passenger was fatally injured and his body remains at the scene.

The incident occurred on the Ballyhooley Road at the junction with Gordon’s Hill in Mayfield at 8.15am.

We currently have 4 units in attendance at a serious Road Traffic Collision (RTC) near Gordon’s Hill on the Northside of the City, diversions in place by @GardaTraffic Caution on all approaches (photo credit: Google Maps) pic.twitter.com/fPDzYIaC23 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 14, 2018

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 01 – 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

– Digital Desk

