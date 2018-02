Man injured in Dublin shooting dies

27 February 2018

A man critically injured in a shooting in Coolock in Dublin on Sunday night, has died.

36-year-old Kenneth Finn from Coolock was shot in a head while sitting in a car at Moateview Gardens.

He collapsed in a garden outside a house and was rushed to Beaumont hospital where he passed away this afternoon.

A post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

