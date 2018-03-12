A man has been released without charge after being questioned in connection with a fatal crash in Co Donegal.

The victim – who was in his 20s – was killed when he was hit by a car on Saturday night, while another pedestrian escaped serious injury.

A man who was arrested at the scene has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on Saturday night at Bridgend on Inishowen peninsula when a silver Opel Omega car collided with two pedestrians.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.

They are, in particular, appealing to a couple who flagged down a garda patrol car at a filling station in Brigend and reported the crash, to make contact with Buncrana Garda station.

