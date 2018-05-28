Man released without charge following Dungarvan assault

28 May 2018

A man in his 20s being questioned in connection with a serious assault in Dungarvan in Waterford has been released without charge.

Over the weekend a man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Waterford with head injuries after an incident at Davitts Quay.

He is being treated at University Hospital Cork where he is said to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí say a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

They are also renewing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

