A young man remains in critical condition with serious head injuries after a suspected assault in County Kerry at the weekend.

Neighbours found the injured man in his 20s, lying in the street at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, early yesterday morning.

A 19-year-old man was arrested last night by Gardaí investigating the case and was taken to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

He is currently being detained in Tralee Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act. He was arrested at around 4 pm and can be held for an initial period of up to 24 hours.

The investigation is continuing, and Gardaí have again appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The 27-year-old was found lying unconscious in the park at around 5.30am by a passerby. He was taken to University Hosptial Kerry but was later transferred to Cork because of the serious nature of his injuries.

It is understood he was injured in the back of his head.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information and have asked anyone to contact them at Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

