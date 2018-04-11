A man with a crush on singer Taylor Swift robbed a bank and then went to the pop star’s mansion on Rhode Island where he threw cash over a fence in an attempt to impress her, police have said.

Bruce Rowley, from Derby, Connecticut, is charged with robbing a bank in Ansonia on April 4th.

Police said “it seemed he wanted to propose” to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, and started throwing some of the roughly $1,600 he is charged with stealing over Swift’s fence.

Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut where he was arrested.

That is where he allegedly told police about his plan.

The 26-year-old was held on $100,000 bail at his arraignment.

– Press Association

