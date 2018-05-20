Update – 10.04pm: The man who was shot by Gardaí this evening has died.

Officers searching for missing Jastine Valdez went to the area when a phone mast there registered his phone.

He had been brought to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was in a critical condition, but he has since died.

Photographer Peter Varga said the scene was under armed guard and tearful and shocked witnesses were leaving the car park where the incident happened.

The targeted vehicle was still at the scene and had its windows down. A Garda car with its door open sat beside it, Mr Varga added.

Update – 8.30pm: A man in his forties has been shot and seriously injured in Cherrywood in South Dublin – as Gardaí search for missing Jastine Valdez.

The man is understood to be a father-of-two from the Wicklow area and it is believed he was shot a number of times..

It happened during an armed garda operation at the former Dell factory in the area at around 8pm this evening.

Officers had been searching for a black Nissan Qashqai in connection with her disappearance, and officers have now found that car.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for Jastine Valdez and also for anyone who may have seen the movements of the 171 D Nissan Qashqui since yesterday to 8pm today to contact them.

It has been reported by witnesses that the man threatened someone with a knife and was shot by Gardaí.

There are multiple garda cars, a Garda helicopter and ambulances at the scene which has been cordoned off.

Update – 8.23pm: The young woman feared abducted in Wicklow left her mobile phone at the scene, Gardaí have said.

Gardaí say they are extremely concerned for the safety of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez who disappeared last night amid reports that a female pedestrian was seen being forced into a car outside Enniskerry at around 6.15pm.

Garda Superintendent Paul Hogan says search teams and the Civil Defence are being assisted by a Garda air-support unit as the hunt for Jastine continues.

He said: “Her mobile phone was recovered at the side of the road by a search team, so we’re working very diligently trying to find out where she is.

“It’s unusual obviously for a young person to be without their mobile phone. We had the air support unit here earlier on, we have search teams out and we are asking the public for their support.”

Jastine Valdez.

4.45pm: Gardaí investigating disappearance of Wicklow woman issue registration number of connected car

Gardaí in Bray have issued the full registration number for a car in connection with the disappearance of Jastine Valdez from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

They say they are looking for a black Nissan Qashqai which has a registration number of 171 D 20419.

They have also asked anyone who sees the car not to approach it, but to ring Gardai immediately on 999 or 112.

12.50pm: Gardaí investigating disappearance of woman, 24, from Wicklow

Gardaí in Bray are appealing for information following the disappearance of a woman from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, 24, was last seen when she left her home yesterday afternoon.

She was reported missing to gardaí by her family late last night.

Her reported disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry when shortly after 6.15pm Gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 south of Enniskerry.

The car involved in this incident was described to gardaí as a dark coloured Nissan SUV.

Jastine is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the disappearance of Jastine to contact them.

They are particularly appealing for information on or sightings of a dark coloured Nissan SUV partial registration 171-D-2****.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scene on the R760 is currently preserved and local traffic diversions are in place. An incident room has been established at Bray Garda Station. A case conference has been held by investigators and gardaí are liaising closely with her family.

The investigation is ongoing.

