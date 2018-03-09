A man, 20, is to be charged in relation to a fire at a flat at Tyrone Place, Inchicore in September last year.

The man will appear before Dublin District Court No. 1 at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Four occupants of the apartment were treated in hospital following the late night fire on September 18, 2017.

After the fire a woman in her 30s was taken to St James Hospital. Two boys, aged 8 and 12, were also taken to Crumlin Children’s hospital while a 7-year-old girl was taken to Temple Street Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Stationinvestigating the fire arrested two men yesterday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The second man, aged in his 30s, was released from custody and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss