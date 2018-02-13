Manchester police investigating the attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

The child was attacked when she became separated from her friends in the Openshaw area of Manchester on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man led the girl to an area of wasteland where he sexually assaulted her before attempting to rape her.

CCTV image issued by Greater Manchester Police of a man investigators wish to speak to following the attempted rape of a 10-year-old girl in the Openshaw area of Manchester on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Greater Manchester Police/PA

The “brave” girl managed to escape before alerting a nearby dog-walker, Greater Manchester Police said.

The attacker is described as a man in his 20s, of Asian appearance, with a slim build and wearing a dark coat.

Police now say that a man matching his description was seen at Clayton Hall tram stop at 1.33pm, after travelling there on the Ashton line from Edge Lane.

He was also spotted at other locations in Openshaw on the same day, police said.

Investigators have asked anybody who recognises the man in the images to come forward.

They say they are keeping an “open mind” about whether he is in fact the attacker.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Boyce said: “We are continuing to do all we can to find the man responsible for this horrendous attack on an innocent young girl but we still need the public’s help.

“We have released images of a man that we wish to speak to in connection with this incident and I would like to appeal to anyone who may recognise him to please come forward.

“If you see the man pictured then please do not approach him but contact us straightaway instead.”

Police advised anyone with information to call them on 0161 856 1146, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

– PA

