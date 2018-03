Man’s body found in County Carlow

05 March 2018

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 80s in Carlow.

The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny by Ambulance in the early hours of last night.

He was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place later.

Details are still unclear but it’s understood he may have suffered hypothermia.

