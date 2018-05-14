Over 80% of young people living with epilepsy in Ireland have concerns about their condition.

In a survey conducted by Epilepsy Ireland, just under two-thirds of respondents said they were also worried about issues such as drinking alcohol and socialising.

File photo.

Today marks the beginning of National Epilepsy Week, which this year aims to highlight the challenges that young people with the condition face in their day to day lives.

Conor Culkin, the communications officer for Epilepsy Ireland, hopes their awareness campaign will shed some insight into the life of someone with epilepsy.

“The focus this year is on young people, 16-21, and we want to shed a little light on the challenges young people [with epilepsy] face with education, with socialising.

[quote]We’d love the general public to go on to our website and find out a little bit about epilepsy, find out what to do if somebody has a seizure.[/quote]

PA

Share it:













Don't Miss