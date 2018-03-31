March planned to support rape victims in Dublin today

31 March 2018

Another march will take place today to support people who’ve reported rapes and to seek improvements in how they are treated in the courts system.

It follows multiple rallies in cities throughout Ireland on Thursday in support of rape victims after the acquittal of all four defendants in the Belfast rape trial.

Demonstrators gathered in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Limerick, with the hashtag #IBelieveHer trending nationwide.

Today’s march is organised by TD Ruth Coppinger and will begin at 2pm at Dublin’s City Hall on Dame Street.

More than 1,300 people on Facebook have indicated they will attend the march.

