Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted mistakes and outlining steps to protect user data in light of the privacy scandal involving a data mining firm.

Mr Zuckerberg broke more than four days of silence as he posted an update about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Mr Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page that his company has a “responsibility” to protect its users’ data, and “if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you”.

Mr Zuckerberg and Facebook’s No 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, have been quiet since the news broke on Friday that Cambridge may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections.

