Horse owners in Tipperary are avoiding prosecution for animal cruelty.

That’s according to the Mayor of Clonmel who has highlighted the problem with owners failing to microchip their animals.

It follows the recent discovery of neglected horses around Tipperary.

Mayor of Clonmel Catherine Carey has backed calls for a horse warden for the county:

“I’ve put a motion forward with the full county council here in Tipperary to say that we need a horse warden to enforce the law.

“Since 2013, all horse must be chipped and passported, but a lot of horses are not chipped so people are avoiding the law.

“We have to ensure that the law is upheld and that all the horses are chipped.”

Listen to the full interview below

