McDonald’s calls on homeowners to rent rooms to Dublin staff

22 June 2018

McDonald’s is looking for people to rent out their spare rooms for its staff.

The fast-food chain placed a billboard in City West in Dublin highlighting a tax relief scheme of 14,000 euro a year that could be claimed for renting out a room.

The Irish Independent reports that the company is looking for the accommodation to expand its workforce.

The billboard says: “In September, we at McDonald’s are increasing our team members and are seeking accommodation.”

