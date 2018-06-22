McDonald’s calls on homeowners to rent rooms to Dublin staff

McDonald’s calls on homeowners to rent rooms to Dublin staff22 June 2018
McDonald’s is looking for people to rent out their spare rooms for its staff.
The fast-food chain placed a billboard in City West in Dublin highlighting a tax relief scheme of 14,000 euro a year that could be claimed for renting out a room.
The Irish Independent reports that the company is looking for the accommodation to expand its workforce.
The billboard says: “In September, we at McDonald’s are increasing our team members and are seeking accommodation.”
Digital Desk