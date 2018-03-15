A meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US Vice President Mike Pence will be held in private later this week, writes Elaine Loughlin.

In previous years, the traditional St Patrick’s Day breakfast meeting has been open to the press to report on.

However, it has been confirmed that the remarks of both men will not open to the press this year.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, the Taoiseach said he hoped to raise LGBT issues and wider human rights with the Vice President, who is known to have conservative views on marriage equality and other LGBT issues.

“Mr Varadkar said: “I’m told Vice President Pence is not a supporter of conversion therapy even though some people have alleged he is.”

“I’m going to meet him over breakfast – so if I have the opportunity I’ll certainly be mentioning the wider issue of equal rights and freedoms for LGBT.”

– Irish Examiner

