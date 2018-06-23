By Patrick Flynn

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in a ditch in Co Clare this afternoon.

It is understood the man in his 50s was part of a group of cyclists who were travelling along the R458, the old N18 Ennis to Galway road.

The man’s friends had returned to find him when they noticed he was not with the main group. They discovered the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road about two kilometres north of Crusheen.

Two ambulances and an advanced paramedic rapid response vehicle attended the scene along with Gardaí who immediately closed the road and diverted traffic away from the scene.

Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

A section of the road was closed to facilitate a technical examination however gardaí say there is nothing to suggest there was any other vehicle involved.

A spokesman confirmed that the death, while not suspicious, will be investigated and the scene examined.

It is believed the man may have suffered a medical episode and gardaí say a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

