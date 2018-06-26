DJ Switch, also known as Erica Tandoh, started DJing only a year ago and is already winning music awards.

Featured on BBC Africa’s What’s New, DJ Switch was able to showcase her talents to the camera.

Erica is the youngest winner of the Ghana DJ awards and learned the skill surprisingly quick.

“Being a young DJ is not that difficult, when you are being taught in school you pick everything fast, so when you are being taught deejaying you also pick it up fast.”

People are already fangirling over multi-talented ten-year-old.

She’s beyond gorgeous, she’s brilliant, and so multitalented.. BLACK EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/ANrWdHohZN — Omo Iya Alamala (@funlolababy) June 23, 2018

I love her, shes passionate and she knows what she wants from life, God bless her 🔥🔥 — fueksy megs (@fueksy) June 23, 2018

She is so young …but so lady like in her replies…..how composed….❤ — Suketa Shetty (@BeingSuketa) June 22, 2018

Despite having a passion for DJing Erica has other career prospects in mind and wants to be a gynecologist because she wants to help women.

Talk about being a role model.

