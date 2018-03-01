Met Eireann extends Red Alert as one metre of snow expected in places

01 March 2018

Met Eireann has extended its Status Red Alert for Munster and Leinster until 6pm tomorrow.

The alert was originally valid until 12 noon tomorrow, but in an update this evening, Met Eireann has extended it until 6pm.

The forecaster warns to expect blizzard conditions tonight and during Friday in Leinster and Munster.

Southern and eastern coastal counties are expected to receive exceptionally high accumulations.

We have completed a Video teleconference call to the National Emergency Coordination Centre. Once it starts snowing, it may continue for up to 24 hours & possibly longer. Snow fall will be widespread & sustained. Stay indoors & stay safe #StormEmma #BeastFromTheEast @EoinBearla pic.twitter.com/i4kJBBzimF — Peter Murphy (@RepublicofPeter) March 1, 2018

Speaking on the Six One News on RTE, Evelyn Cusack warned that some places on the east coast may face up to one metre of snow overnight.

Evelyn Cusack, Deputy Head of Forecasting @MetEireann gives the very latest on #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/o7GhZUJBJM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 1, 2018

The Status Red Alert for Connacht and Ulster is due to end at 6am tomorrow morning.

Today has been the coldest March day on record with the temperature failing to get above 0 degrees anywhere in Ireland.

