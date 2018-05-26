Met Eireann extends Status Yellow Alert to all South East counties

26 May 2018

Met Eireann has updated its Status Yellow Rainfall alert which is in place from 9pm tonight.

The weather warning now covers all Munster counties, along with Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Met Eireann says that heavy thundery downpours are expected tonight and tomorrow with a risk of torrential downpours in short periods leading to spot flooding.

The weather warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 9pm on Sunday night.

Share it:













Don't Miss