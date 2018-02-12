Met Éireann issue status yellow wind and rain weather warning

Met Éireann issue status yellow wind and rain weather warning12 February 2018
A weather alert for wet and windy weather comes into force from 5pm this evening.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning as a spell of thundery downpours sweeps eastwards tonight.
Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected in coastal areas while snow is likely in parts of Ulster and north Connacht.
The alert will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.
Status Yellow
Snow-Ice Warning for Ireland and Weather Advisory for Ireland pic.twitter.com/KO4XAugIKW
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 11, 2018
– Digital Desk