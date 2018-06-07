Met Eireann issues national alert for thunder and rain

07 June 2018

A Status Yellow weather alert is in place for the entire country from midday tomorrow.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy thundery downpours which will lead to high intensity rainfall in a short period of time. Localised spot flooding is possible.

The warning comes into effect at 12pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 9pm.

Status Yellow – Rainfall Advisory for Ireland

Valid: Fri 8th 12:00 to Fri 8th 21:00

Please see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for details pic.twitter.com/FE0xSCjdDs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 7, 2018

Forecaster Liz Gavin said the next few days will see a “good deal of warm and dry weather”.

“The UV levels will be high, but there will be some good showers in the mix. Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees. Tomorrow will be light with variable breezes and warm, bright sunny spells. But scattered heavy thundery showers will occur in the midlands and the western half of the country.”

