Met Eireann has tonight updated its Status Yellow alert for snow and ice to include all counties.

The national alert is now effective from 9pm this evening and runs until 9pm on Thursday night.

Status Yellow Snow-ice Warning for Ireland

Valid: Wed 27 Dec 2017 21:00 to Thu 28 Decr 2017 21:00

please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details pic.twitter.com/qGAihwEgGo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 27, 2017

The forecaster warns of a widespread severe frost overnight which will lead to icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

Met Eireann also warns that there will be heavy wintry showers in places.

Cold & blustery this evening with clear spells generally, but some heavy wintry showers in places also. Frost and icy patches will become widespread during the night as the showers & winds die away. Minimum air temps zero to -4 °C. Patches of freezing fog possible towards dawn. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 27, 2017

